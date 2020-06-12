Just a year on from their first-ever Champions League final appearance, Tottenham Hotspur look a shadow of their former selves, and captain, Hugo Lloris, is at a loss to explain what the problem is.

The custodian’s dislocated elbow, which saw him miss three months of the season, arguably didn’t help matters, nor injuries to other key players including striker, Harry Kane.

“Wow, it’s difficult to explain,” he said to the Daily Mail in reference to their recent slump.

“Last season, we went on an incredible run in the Champions League and we finished the season on our knees and you don’t have time to recover from one season before you have to start a new one.

“And then there was the accumulation of things that provoked the situation, and then of course a lot of injured players. The change of manager. It’s difficult to stay stable and to be always looking at the top.

“There is sometimes one season when everything goes against you.”

The switch in manager from Mauricio Pochettino to Jose Mourinho meant a switch in playing style which seems to have taken the players time to understand and get used to.

As they approach the restart of the Premier League, the north Londoners find themselves in eighth spot with 41 points – seven outside of the Champions League places and with just nine games left to make up the gap.

They begin that run of matches at White Hart Lane against Manchester United without Dele Alli who is suspended, and clearly Spurs will have to up their game considerably to give them a fighting chance of returning to the premier European competition next season.