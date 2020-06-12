Liverpool ace rejects new contract offer to sign for Ligue 1 side on a free transfer

It makes sense that clubs won’t want to let anyone go on a free transfer when the transfer market is so volatile, and it’s likely to lead to teams stockpiling players more than ever before.

The flip side of that is that any players approaching the end of their contract will be in high demand, so it could be a good time for some to kick start their career.

Spanish midfielder Pedro Chirivella has been on the fringes for the Liverpool squad for a while now, and it did look unlikely that he would break through.

Despite that, Goal.com reported that Liverpool had offered him a new five year deal to stay, after being impressed with his attitude and application throughout the season.

That suggested that he might still be highly regarded by Jurgen Klopp, but clearly he’s decided he needs to play more regularly.

A more recent report from Get Football News France has confirmed that Nantes have officially announced the signing of the midfielder on a three contract, and he will move when his deal expires at the end of this month.

Time will tell if Liverpool have made a mistake in letting him go, but you can’t blame him for making a move that will allow him to play more regularly.