Liverpool outcast insists he wants to stay and feels he can force an unlikely recall to the first team

In many ways it should be admired that Loris Karius thinks he can force his way back into the Liverpool team, but it just seems so unlikely.

Goalkeepers at the top level need to be perfect – there is no chance a manager will allow someone to play themselves back into form when mistakes can be so costly, and it can also be impossible for trust to be regained.

Karius had such a nightmare in the Champions League final vs Real Madrid that everyone would just be waiting on his next howler if he does play again, but that doesn’t seem to have dampened his spirits.

As reported by Sky Sports, the German stopper feels it doesn’t make sense to leave the club at this point, and he does believe he will get chances at Anfield.

They confirm that his loan spell at Besiktas has been terminated so he’s officially a Liverpool player again, but it just seems so unlikely that he will get back into the team.

Perhaps he might convince Klopp that he can be the number two instead of Adrian, but Alisson has had injuries in the past and they need a back up they can rely on.

The report also confirms that he might have chances to leave this summer, and that has to be the best career move for him at this point.