Liverpool star to sign £220,000-a-week deal to become club’s highest earner

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk is to sign a new bumper £220,000-a-week deal at Anfield to become the highest ever earner in the club’s history, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

Van Dijk will reportedly put pen to paper on a huge new contract worth a whopping £57m, according to the report.

The Dutch defender’s new contract is a five-year deal which would see him become the club’s highest-paid player ever.

According to the Mirror report, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain offered the Dutchman a massive £280,000-per-week deal, which is worth £100,000-a-week more than his current deal, in an attempt to lure the defender to France.

However, despite the lucrative offer from PSG, Van Dijk is set to sign on a new deal with Liverpool by accepting his new contract worth £220,000-per-week, which is £40,000-a-week more than his current wages.

The Dutch centre-back who is the current PFA Players’ Player of the Year has been a key figure for the Reds in their Champions League triumph last season while also helping the club lead the Premier League this season.

At the moment, however, Van Dijk and the rest of the Liverpool squad are firmly focused on finishing the current season by going on to lift the club’s first Premier League title with the Reds currently fixed securely at the top of the league.