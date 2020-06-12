If Paul Pogba is to get a move away from Old Trafford, then Man United’s interest in Juventus midfielder, Aaron Ramsey, could be key in facilitating the deal.

The Serie A champions-elect appear to be keen to sell the Welshman according to the Daily Mail, and in so doing rid themselves of Ramsey’s reported £400,000 per week salary.

With the coronavirus pandemic wreaking financial havoc on football clubs worldwide, it’s not too much of a stretch to understand that the Bianconeri simply won’t have the capability to fulfil Ramsey’s contract, which was due to run until 2023.

Their long-standing interest in bringing Pogba back to Italy could now be leveraged by including Ramsey on any deal.

Although the former Arsenal man has seen his time in Italy disrupted by injuries, the Daily Mail noting that he’s started just nine games for Juve, he remains a fearsome competitor.

Alongside Bruno Fernandes, he would provide the grit and determination required to allow the Portuguese’s silkier skills to flourish, but he would have to lower his wage demands for any deal to conclude successfully.