With the Premier League due to restart in a week’s time, Manchester United have agreed to allow one of their young stars to sign a short-term deal with a team who could end up rivalling them for a Champions League spot.

Although Sheffield United are in seventh spot on 43 points, they are only two behind the Red Devils who currently occupy fifth spot in the English top flight.

Should Manchester City fail in their appeal against being banned from the European competition, then whomever ends the 2019/20 campaign in that fifth spot will qualify for the tournament.

In order to help the Blades to try and achieve that, Dean Henderson, on loan from United, will be allowed to stay with them until the end of the current campaign, according to The Guardian.

A deal in principle has been agreed, but this must be concluded before June 23 in order for there to be no issues.

Under the terms of his loan deal, Henderson won’t be able to play against his parent club a week on Wednesday either, per The Guardian.

If he can improve on his record of 10 clean sheets this season – only surpassed by Nick Pope (11) according to talkSPORT – then he could well help Sheffield United’s European qualification efforts at the expense of the side he will be going back to at the end of this season.