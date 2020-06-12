Manchester United transfer news: Starlet to join Dortmund instead of United, Red Devils ready to spend €100m on Barcelona star

It’s going to be a busy summer transfer window at Old Trafford with Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen on brining in new signings to bolster his United squad.

According to renowned German journalist Christian Falk, Man United target Jude Bellingham will join Borussia Dortmund and not make the move to Old Trafford.

This is according to an exclusive interview Falk gave Man United news outlet Utdreport.

When asked about Bellingham joining Manchester United, Falk said “Bellingham will therefore also go to Dortmund, not United. You will see. Our information is that he has chosen Borussia Dortmund.”

The German journalist further suggested that Dortmund would be able to assure Bellingham of Champions League football while it is unclear whether United will make the top four in the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League as the Old Trafford outfit are currently 5th in the Premier Leauge, three points behind 4th placed Chelsea.

Elsewhere, according to Spanish media outlet Sport, Man United are to step up their pursuit of Barcelona winger Ansu Fati and the report suggests that the Red Devils have already made an offer of €100m which was rejected by Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Sport reckon that Barcelona won’t listen to any offers for Fati, however, should Man United pay up the player’s €170m release clause, it could be an offer to good to turn down for the Catalan giants, given that they are struggling financially due to the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Barcelona are in need to funds to make their intended moves for Inter’s Lautaro Martinez and possibly the return of Neymar, so should United meet Fati’s release clause, it could force the Spanish giants to change their stance on the youngster.

However, whether United up their bid to meet Fati’s €170m release clause remains to be seen.