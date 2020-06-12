“United has lost it’s appeal”: Former player urges Kai Havertz to snub Man United for Premier League rivals

In a time where owners are starting to see football clubs as a business, the situation with Man United in recent years has been interesting.

Sir Alex Ferguson turned them into an incredibly successful team and they were regarded as one of the biggest teams in the world, but you need to sustain that.

You need plastic fans to pump their own money into the club but they will just follow whoever is winning trophies, which might explain why so many people seem to have supported both Chelsea and Man City in recent years.

The Mirror featured some comments from former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann, and it’s clear that he feels United aren’t as attractive as they used to be.

He’s mainly speaking about where Kai Havertz should go next, and he thinks Chelsea would be the more attractive destination:

“United has lost its appeal in recent years. They have been the measure of things for many years, they are still the largest club in England, but they have major internal problems.”

“If there was a player on the market in the past, Manchester United was the first point of contact for years. I believe that is no longer the case today.”

“When a player like Kai Havertz changes clubs and signs somewhere for five years, the long-term perspective is more important than participating in the Champions League next season.”

“The player may have to make the decision in the next few weeks and cannot wait until the season in England, which runs until the end of July or beginning of August, is over.”

“If I look at Chelsea, they have a coach with Frank Lampard who did a great job for the club as a player – and I have the feeling that the Blues are growing again.”

“If I think about where I see the clubs now and in two or three years, the decision for Chelsea would be a relatively easy one for me as a player.”

It’s also possible that some players will feel they could be the catalyst to turn United around and that could also be an attractive proposition, so it will be interesting to see where Havertz ends up.