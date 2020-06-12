Menu

Video – AC Milan’s Ante Rebic sent off for flying karate kick against Juventus

AC Milan
Posted by

AC Milan’s Ante Rebic can have no complaints after he was sent off for a chest high studs up karate kick challenge in AC Milan’s Coppa Italia match against Juventus.

Immediately after Cristiano Ronaldo had fired a penalty against the post, the ball broke upfield and as Juventus’ Danilo was about to collect, Rebic came flying in and pole-axed his opponent.

Initially referee, Daniele Orsato, reached for the yellow card, but perhaps thanks to advice on his headset, this was quickly upgraded to a red.

You can watch the footage, via BT Sport and ESPN.

