AC Milan’s Ante Rebic can have no complaints after he was sent off for a chest high studs up karate kick challenge in AC Milan’s Coppa Italia match against Juventus.

Immediately after Cristiano Ronaldo had fired a penalty against the post, the ball broke upfield and as Juventus’ Danilo was about to collect, Rebic came flying in and pole-axed his opponent.

Initially referee, Daniele Orsato, reached for the yellow card, but perhaps thanks to advice on his headset, this was quickly upgraded to a red.

You can watch the footage, via BT Sport and ESPN.

An absolutely crazy minute in the #CoppaItalia! ? Cristiano Ronaldo hits the post from the penalty spot… Seconds later Ante Rebic sees red for a wild kung-fu challenge on Danilo! pic.twitter.com/9vfFvLRu5Y — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 12, 2020

