AC Milan’s Ante Rebic can have no complaints after he was sent off for a chest high studs up karate kick challenge in AC Milan’s Coppa Italia match against Juventus.
Immediately after Cristiano Ronaldo had fired a penalty against the post, the ball broke upfield and as Juventus’ Danilo was about to collect, Rebic came flying in and pole-axed his opponent.
Initially referee, Daniele Orsato, reached for the yellow card, but perhaps thanks to advice on his headset, this was quickly upgraded to a red.
You can watch the footage, via BT Sport and ESPN.
An absolutely crazy minute in the #CoppaItalia! ?
Cristiano Ronaldo hits the post from the penalty spot…
Seconds later Ante Rebic sees red for a wild kung-fu challenge on Danilo! pic.twitter.com/9vfFvLRu5Y
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 12, 2020
A WILD turn of events in the Coppa Italia!
– Cristiano Ronaldo misses a penalty
– Ante Rebic is sent off
Watch on ESPN+ ?? https://t.co/tBc4gLrRC4 pic.twitter.com/G8gmSp9mkh
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 12, 2020
Juventus get a penalty.
Cristiano Ronaldo hits the post.
Ante Rebic is sent off for AC Milan six seconds later.
Football is back ?.
pic.twitter.com/e67FCqrt2U
— Dammit Arsenal ????? (@DammitArsenal) June 12, 2020