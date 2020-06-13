According to the MailOnline via Italian newspaper Tuttosport, AC Milan have been told by RB Leipzig that Arsenal will win the race to sign centre-back Dayot Upamecano.

Tuttosport claim that Milan had eyed the Frenchman as a long-term partner for Alessio Romagnoli, but the Gunners have now leapfrogged the Rossoneri and ‘snatched a promise’ from Leipzig.

The Mail add that Manchester United and Bayern Munich have also held an interest in the 21-year-old, who according to Bild will be available for €40m this summer – €20m lower than his release clause.

It’s not surprising to hear that Upamecano was a top target for Milan, as the Italian outfit are being heavily linked with appointing former Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick as their new manager.

Rangnick still works for the Red Bull group, as Head of Football and Development.

The fact that the Gunners are now leading the race for Upamecano, ahead of interest from his former boss’ new club, represents a major coup for Mikel Arteta’s side.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea star’s exit signalled after Frank Lampard snubs ace in two friendly clashes Video: Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo budges past Milan’s Paqueta before storming off pitch Spurs trio return from injury for Tottenham in friendly against Norwich

Tuttosport also reiterate Bild’s update on the ace’s price-tag, adding that as the star’s contract expires in 2021, Leipzig will have no choice but to sell the defender for less than his release clause.

Upamecano has firmly established himself as one of the most promising central defenders in the world in recent years, the 21-year-old has been solid for Leipzig.

This season, the France Under-21s star has helped Leipzig find themselves third in the Bundesliga, he’s also been a key part of the side that have progressed into the next round of the Champions League.

Arteta has slightly steadied Arsenal’s backline since being appointed boss, but the Gunners are still to unreliable and shaky at the back for a side that are hoping to qualify for the Champions League.

Upamecano’s addition would see the Gunners move in a different direction in central defence, the ace could be an ideal partner for wonderkid and compatriot William Saliba – who will officially be available for the Gunners from next season.

With the David Luiz and Sokratis both are approaching the final years of their careers, it seems like one of Arsenal’s prime focuses should be refreshing their backline in the next transfer window.