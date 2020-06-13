Spanish giants Barcelona have lowered Brazilian ace Philippe Coutinho’s loan cost with several Premier League clubs interested, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

Coutinho spent this season on loan at Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, however, the German club have chosen not to make his move a permanent one or renew his loan deal.

The Brazilian midfielder will now return to Barcelona this summer, but it is believed that the Catalan club will seek to loan him out again next season.

According to the report, Barcelona have set an asking price of £10m for any clubs wanting to sign Coutinho on loan and several Premier League clubs are interested in signing him but his wages have proved to be a stumbling block.

Arsenal have also shown keen interest in bringing Coutinho on loan to the Emirates but have been reluctant to meet Barcelona’s initial demands of paying the Brazilian midfielder’s £250,000-per-week wages in full.

However, it has now emerged that the Catalan outfit have agreed to pay a portion of Coutinho’s wages even when out on loan at another club, which has reignited interest from Premier League clubs, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle, according to the Mirror report.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is looking to sign a midfielder this summer and should a structure of the proportion of his wages to be paid be agreed between both Arsenal and Barcelona, the Brazilian ace could make a move to the Emirates ahead of next season.