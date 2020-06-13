According to Football Espana via ESPN, Real Madrid have pulled out of the race to sign promising Rayo Vallecano striker Fabian Luzzi after Barcelona made an offer to the ace that Los Blancos can’t rival.

It’s reported that Barcelona have beat both Real Madrid and Atletico to the starlet’s signature by offering the ace a very lucrative contract on terms that Los Blancos would never offer to an academy player.

The 16-year-old hasn’t made his first-team debut for Vallecano yet, but the ace trains with the first-team regularly and he’s made the bench for two Copa del Rey fixtures this season.

Barcelona offering Luzzi such a lucrative contract doesn’t make the expected deal expensive by any means as the Blaugrana will only have to pay a small compensation fee to Vallecano for the ace.

It’s added that Barcelona would immediately make Luzzi a part of Fran Artiga’s Under-19’s side, with the hope that the talent can progress into Barcelona’s B team.

Luzzi is regarded as one of Spain’s most exciting forward prospects Mundo Deportivo report that the ace caught Barcelona’s eye after scoring twice of Spain’s Under-16s against England.

Mundo Deportivo previously reported that Luzzi would prefer a move to Catalonia over a switch to the Spanish capital anyway.

With much being made of Barcelona’s financial situation amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the capture of such a highly-rated prospect ahead of their top domestic rivals is a major coup for the Catalan outfit.