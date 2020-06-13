If a player is under contract for a few years then there’s really no need for a club to sell, so the only way to get them to sell you is to start acting up.

It’s worth pointing out that Ben Chilwell hasn’t had to resort to those measures just yet, but a report from The Evening Standard has suggested he is looking to move to Chelsea this summer.

They even suggest that they are comfortable selling one major player each summer, as seen with Riyad Mahrez and Harry Maguire in recent years.

It sounds like Leicester were originally hoping to pocket at least £80m from any sale, but they claim that Chilwell’s desire to leave could lead to a bid of £50m being accepted.

Nothing has been agreed at this point and it’s important that The Foxes have a replacement lined up, and they indicate that Ryan Bertrand might be the main target, but Alex Telles and Nicolas Tagliafico are also named.

Left back has been a weakness for Chelsea all season so adding Chilwell this summer alongside Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech could make them an exciting team to watch, so it will be interesting to see what Frank Lampard can achieve with this side.