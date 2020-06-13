Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi makes statement after being cleared of rape following arrest last month

Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi has taken to social media to reveal that he’s been cleared of rape after he was arrested last month.

The Mirror report that the England international was arrested on suspicion of rape last month when a the ace broke lockdown rules to allow a woman to visit his home.

Hudson-Odoi was bailed at the time and he’s now revealed in a statement on social media that the police have confirmed that no further action will be taken against him.

The 19-year-old also stated that he’s stayed ‘silent’ all this time as he knew that he would be ‘cleared’ of any rape.

Take a look at Hudson-Odoi’s social media post below:

Of course Hudson-Odoi is still bound to face further criticism for breaking lockdown rules in the first place, especially as the winger was one of the first Premier League figures, alongside Mikel Arteta, to contract the Coronavirus.

With this matter now closed, the ace can now focus on recovering from injury and working to play a part for Frank Lampard’s side when the season resumes next week.

The youngster has made 23 first-team appearances this season, scoring three goals and chipping in with five assists.