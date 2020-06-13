Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has spoken out about United’s spectacular midfield partnership of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, according to a recent report in the Daily Mirror.

SEE MORE: Premier League ace urged to ignore Man United interest and focus on his development

The Portuguese midfielder Fernandes has made a huge impact since making the move to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in January and was named the Premier League player of the month for February.

While French midfielder Paul Pogba has been injured for long spells this season but is now fit again and ready to play for Manchester United when the Premier League restarts.

Now, former Red Devils striker Louis Saha has spoken out about Fernandes and Pogba’s partnership in midfield which he is keen to see.

Speaking to Stats Sports News about Pogba returning to fitness and starting alongside Fernandes for Man United, as cited in the Mirror, Saha said:

“He’s one of the best players in the world,”

“He had a tough season plagued by injuries. He came back very motivated, that’s what some of the players told me.

“When I talk to him on the phone, he’s super motivated.

“So I really want to see, not a new Pogba, but Pogba with support. I don’t think he was supported.

“Now he has Bruno Fernandes next to him, who’s another leader, another creator.”

“I’m really excited about that sharing of the responsibilities. I really want to watch that team,” he added.

Manchester United are set to return to their Premier League campaign against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford next week and it is certain that all eyes will be on their midfield with fans and former players alike waiting to see Pogba in action alongside Bruno Fernandes in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting eleven.