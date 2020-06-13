According to Football Espana via Spanish publication Marca, Real Valladolid are close to agreeing the permanent signing of Javi Sanchez from Real Madrid, who is currently on loan with Valladolid.

Marca report that Valladolid boss Sergio Gonzalez has approved of the signing of the centre-back, who has only made one appearance – in the Copa Del Rey – during his loan spell.

Sanchez’s very limited outings are due to 23-year-old being sidelined with an injury for a large portion of the season, as well as the solid centre-back partnership of Kiko Olivas and Mohammed Salisu.

Marca report that despite Sanchez’s little action on the pitch, the coaching staff are admirers of the ace due to the potential they see in the Real Madrid talent.

It’s added that the ace has settled well in the dressing room as well, Valladolid are set to trigger the option to sign Sanchez permanently for €3m at the end of his loan spell.

Marca add that a permanent move for Sanchez has been planned by the club as 21-year-old Salisu is expected to be sold this summer after his impressive performances.

It’s added that Sanchez would like to continue his career with a permanent move to Valladolid, as they are the perfect club for the ace to continue his development.

Marca add that Los Blancos will insist on including buy-back clauses in the deal, as well as negotiating a small sell-on fee percentage.