Liverpool plotting £110m double swoop for Premier League duo

Liverpool are plotting a double swoop for Wolverhampton Wanderers pair Adama Traore and Ruben Neves, according to a recent report in the Sun.

According to the report, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is eager to bolster his midfield with a new signing and the 23-year-old Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has emerged as an ideal candidate to freshen up Klopp’s side this summer.

The Portuguese midfielder is thought to be a perfect fit for Liverpool given his Premier League experience, passing range, skill on the ball and his relatively young age and would prove to be a solid signing for the Reds.

Neves is said to be valued at £50m according to the Sun report and Jurgen Klopp sees the Portuguese midfielder as the perfect new signing to slot into his midfield with the future of Naby Keita uncertain at the moment.

Klopp is also targeting 24-year-old Wolves wideman Adama Traore who could also help the German boss add some depth and quality to his attack.

Traore who is known for his speed, strength and direct running could prove to be an excellent signing for the Reds as well with Xherdan Shaqiri thought to be leaving Anfield this summer.

Traore is valued at £60m, according to the Sun report and Liverpool could test Wolves’ resolve with bids for both players.