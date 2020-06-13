Eden Hazard arrived at Real Madrid last summer to huge fanfare, but he’s been terribly disappointing since his arrival.

He’s suffered a few injuries, he’s faced accusations of being overweight, he’s never truly looked fit and it’s also come across that Zinedine Zidane doesn’t trust him on the pitch either.

He suffered a bad injury earlier this year and in normal circumstances it might have ended his season, but the Covid-19 shutdown has given him another chance to impress.

As reported by Football Espana, Hazard is expected to start against Eibar this weekend, and it could give him the perfect chance to redeem himself.

They only sit two points behind Barcelona in the table and they also have the head to head advantage if they end up level on points, so they’ve got a great chance of winning the league.

The Belgian has only managed to make 10 La Liga appearances since joining and he only scored once in that time, so you have to think the fans expected a lot more.

If Hazard can get back to his best and inspires Real to the title, then you can guarantee that’s all the fans will remember, and his awful start to life in Madrid will just be a distant memory.