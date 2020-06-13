Spurs trio return from injury for Tottenham in friendly against Norwich

Spurs stars Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn returned from injury to feature in Spurs’ friendly against Norwich, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

SEE MORE: ‘It’s difficult to explain’ – Hugo Lloris can’t understand Tottenham’s alarming slump

The Tottenham star striker Kane hadn’t played for Spurs since January after picking up a hamstring injury and had to undergo surgery that kept him out of action for six months.

However, Kane, who has been spending time in intense rehabilitation over the past few months has now returned to full match-fitness and will feature for Spurs against Manchester United in the club’s first game after the resumption of the Premier League post coronavirus suspension.

Spurs lost the friendly game 2-1 to Norwich and Kane missed a few chances as well and he will certainly hope to get back complete match sharpness after returning from a long spell on the sidelines.

Spurs were also boosted by the returns of Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn who were also sidelined earlier this year.

Son was injured in February with a broken arm while Bergwijn was also injured in March.

However, all three players are now back for Spurs and Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho will surely be relieved that the trio including Kane are back in contention for selection ahead of the return of the Premier League next week.