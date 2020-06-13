According to the Sun via Belgian newspaper HLN, Manchester United and Arsenal have held initial talks with the agent of Gent starlet Jonathan David.

Both Premier League sides have enquired about the 20-year-old’s services after holding an interest in the versatile forward for months.

HLN add that Ajax, Everton, Inter Milan and Porto are eyeing the Canadian starlet, with the Sun claiming that Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs and Leicester have also been linked with David.

HLN also claim that Gent’s managing director, Michel Louwagie, isn’t willing to let David go for a discounted fee, he previously stated that it would take more than €25m for the club to sell the ace.

As of yet, no club has made an official proposal to Gent for David’s services.

David has scored 23 goals this season, whilst also chipping in with 10 assists in just 40 appearances across all competitions.

The ace made his senior debut for Canada at just 18 years old and it seems as though he’s one of the nation’s most exciting footballers (what they’d call Soccer players *sigh*) right now.

The Sun add that David even beat Bayern Munich sensation Alphonso Davies to win the Canadian Men’s Player of the Year award in December.

David’s attacking versatility is arguably his biggest strength, the talent, who primarily features as a No.10 – can also flourish when deployed as a second striker or centre-forward.

Given the youngster’s fine performances this season, it’s not surprising to see that clubs of Man United and Arsenal’s stature are keen on David. The ace looks ready to test himself at a higher level.