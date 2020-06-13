Video: Arturo Vidal gives Barcelona lead in just 64 seconds with superb header vs Mallorca

It’s taken Barcelona just over a minute to hit the back of the net in their first game back against Mallorca, after a hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

With Frenkie de Jong winning the ball back in the final third, the Dutchman laid the ball off to Jordi Alba and the Spaniard floated an inch-perfect cross into the box after Arturo Vidal’s signal.

The Chilean star continued his smart run into the box and bulldozed past a Mallorca defender to score a fine header to give Quique Setien’s side an early lead.

Take a look at the midfielder’s fine opener below:

Barcelona mean business! ? An Arturo Vidal bullet header makes it 1-0 after just 64 seconds! ? pic.twitter.com/IvWxOJJRUM — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) June 13, 2020

Pictures from Premier Sports/La Liga TV and beIN Sports.

This is the perfect example of why Vidal deserves a starting spot for the Blaugrana, none of the side’s other central midfielders offer the attacking threat that the 33-year-old does.