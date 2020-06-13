Wonderkid Erling Haaland came up clutch for Borussia Dortmund in the final minute of this afternoon’s Bundesliga encounter against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

With the ace coming back from an injury, Haaland didn’t start today’s game, the 19-year-old was brought on by Lucien Favre in the 61st minute.

The centre-forward showed his clinical and clutch instinct by making the most of his only chance of the game, in the final minute centre-back Manuel Akanji floated a cross into the box.

Haaland leapt into the air and angled the ball into the top corner with a fantastic header to seal three points for Dortmund, which keeps their race for the title somewhat alive for now.

Take a look at the wonderkid’s all-important header below:

Cometh the hour, cometh the man… Erling Haaland heads home a 95th-minute winner for Borussia Dortmund ? Off the bench as he came back from injury, he had one chance and he buried it ? pic.twitter.com/U3LIQotSQs — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 13, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and Fox Deportes.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Marcus Rashford dazzles West Brom defender with insane skill in Man United friendly Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi makes statement after being cleared of rape following arrest last month La Liga outfit close to agreeing €3m summer deal for Real Madrid defender

Haaland has now scored a staggering 42 goals across all competitions this season, the Norwegian sensation was unstoppable for RB Salzburg earlier this term and he’s been the same with Dortmund.