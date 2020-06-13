Video: Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo budges past Milan’s Paqueta before storming off pitch

After yesterday’s 0-0 draw in the second-leg of Juventus’ Coppa Italia clash vs AC Milan, Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have an issue with Lucas Paqueta as he nudged past the ace before storming off.

The Turin outfit progressed to the next round of the cup on away goals after their 1-1 draw in the first-leg.

After a closely contested encounter, Ronaldo conducted the usual post-match formalities with most Milan players before nudging into Paqueta for some reason, which appeared to shock the Brazilian.

Ronaldo experienced some difficulty against the Rossoneri which is perhaps why he was so frustrated, the Ballon d’Or winner missed a penalty in the clash.

After the surprise encounter with Paqueta, Ronaldo stormed off the pitch and down the tunnel.

Take a look at the bizarre moment below:

Not sure Cristiano Ronaldo is a fan of Lucas Paqueta… ? pic.twitter.com/UXay1eBXSg — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 12, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Spurs trio return from injury for Tottenham in friendly against Norwich Talks held: Man United and Arsenal enquire about €25m+ rated versatile attacker Video: First taste of Paul Pogba linking up with Bruno Fernandes for Manchester United against West Brom

It’s not clear whether Ronaldo had a particular issue with Paqueta or if the superstar was just in a bad mood and accidentally lightly barged past the ace on his way off the pitch.