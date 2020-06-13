Video: Marcus Rashford dazzles West Brom defender with insane skill in Man United friendly

During one of yesterday’s friendlies between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion, Marcus Rashford pulled off a sensational piece of skill.

With Rashford’s back facing West Brom youngster Jack Fitzwater in the box, the England international got past his man after a superb piece of skill that we don’t even think has a name.

The best way to describe the trickery would be as a 180-degree roulette of sorts, Rashford then played a low cross into the middle of the box, which was gathered by Ex-Red Devils ace Sam Johnstone.

Rashford pulled off the insane bit of dribbling in the first of two 60-minute friendlies against the Baggies, as per the Star, United lost the match Rashford played 2-1 but won the second fixture 3-1.

Take a look at the star’s moment of magic below:

This skill from Marcus Rashford though ? pic.twitter.com/l2pGgg7GOn — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) June 12, 2020

Pictures from MUTV.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Erling Haaland turns super-sub and scores last-minute winner for Dortmund vs Dusseldorf Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi makes statement after being cleared of rape following arrest last month La Liga outfit close to agreeing €3m summer deal for Real Madrid defender

Rashford was enjoying the best season of his professional career before he was hit with a long-term injury in January, it would be great to see the 22-year-old pick up where he left off when football returns.