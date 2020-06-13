Menu

Video: Marcus Rashford dazzles West Brom defender with insane skill in Man United friendly

Manchester United FC West Bromwich Albion FC
Posted by

During one of yesterday’s friendlies between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion, Marcus Rashford pulled off a sensational piece of skill.

With Rashford’s back facing West Brom youngster Jack Fitzwater in the box, the England international got past his man after a superb piece of skill that we don’t even think has a name.

The best way to describe the trickery would be as a 180-degree roulette of sorts, Rashford then played a low cross into the middle of the box, which was gathered by Ex-Red Devils ace Sam Johnstone.

Rashford pulled off the insane bit of dribbling in the first of two 60-minute friendlies against the Baggies, as per the Star, United lost the match Rashford played 2-1 but won the second fixture 3-1.

Take a look at the star’s moment of magic below:

Rashford’s skill display in today’s friendly from r/reddevils

Pictures from MUTV.

More Stories / Latest News

Rashford was enjoying the best season of his professional career before he was hit with a long-term injury in January, it would be great to see the 22-year-old pick up where he left off when football returns.

More Stories Marcus Rashford