Video: Martin Braithwaite makes it 2-0 to Barcelona with fine finish vs Mallorca

In the 37th minute of Barcelona’s La Liga encounter against Mallorca this evening, emergency signing Martin Braithwaite bagged his first goal for the Blaugrana to make it 2-0.
Jordi Alba saw a cross deflected, Frenkie de Jong then kept the play alive by heading the ball towards the middle of the box, superstar Lionel Messi followed up by nodding the ball into Braithwaite’s path.
The 29-year-old remained cool, calm and composed as he smashed a perfectly-timed half-volley into the back of the net.
See More: Video: Arturo Vidal gives Barcelona lead in just 64 seconds with superb header vs Mallorca
Take a look at the Dane’s tidy finish below:
Messi finds a waiting Braithwaite and VAR agrees to give @FCBarcelona a 2-0 lead over @RCD_Mallorca #MallorcaBarca – LIVE
? – beIN SPORTS
?? – beIN SPORTS CONNECT: https://t.co/LRYa03w6yI pic.twitter.com/vHqgGK0fLq
— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) June 13, 2020
Pictures from beIN Sports.
Quique Setien’s side scored at the perfect moment, Mallorca were just beginning to string some decent play together after conceding early on and Barcelona have now dealt them a massive blow heading into halftime.