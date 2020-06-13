Video: Martin Braithwaite makes it 2-0 to Barcelona with fine finish vs Mallorca

In the 37th minute of Barcelona’s La Liga encounter against Mallorca this evening, emergency signing Martin Braithwaite bagged his first goal for the Blaugrana to make it 2-0.

Jordi Alba saw a cross deflected, Frenkie de Jong then kept the play alive by heading the ball towards the middle of the box, superstar Lionel Messi followed up by nodding the ball into Braithwaite’s path.

The 29-year-old remained cool, calm and composed as he smashed a perfectly-timed half-volley into the back of the net.

Take a look at the Dane’s tidy finish below:

Quique Setien’s side scored at the perfect moment, Mallorca were just beginning to string some decent play together after conceding early on and Barcelona have now dealt them a massive blow heading into halftime.