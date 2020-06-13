Video: Messi’s pinpoint assist before Jordi Alba makes it 3-0 to Barcelona vs Mallorca

In the 79th minute of Barcelona’s La Liga clash against Mallorca this evening, Jordi Alba has made it 3-0 with a tidy finish.
Arthur Melo played the ball into Lionel Messi and the six-time Ballon d’Or winner produced a superb first-time pass to float the ball into the charging Alba’s path.
The left-back controlled the ball expertly before dribbling into the box and tucking the ball into the near post corner with a composed finish.
Alba has looked dangerous for the entire game, the Spaniard bagged an assist in just a minute when he floated the ball perfectly into Arturo Vidal.
Take a look at the marauding full-back’s goal below:
Jordi Alba slots home a third for Barca ??
Messi put it on a plate for his teammate with a beautiful assist ? pic.twitter.com/L0V3e6FQHg
— Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) June 13, 2020
Pictures from Premier Sports and beIN Sports.
Quique Setien’s side have looked comfortable in their first game back after a three-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, today’s performance allows them to maintain their lead at the top of the table.