Video: Messi’s pinpoint assist before Jordi Alba makes it 3-0 to Barcelona vs Mallorca

FC Barcelona
In the 79th minute of Barcelona’s La Liga clash against Mallorca this evening, Jordi Alba has made it 3-0 with a tidy finish.

Arthur Melo played the ball into Lionel Messi and the six-time Ballon d’Or winner produced a superb first-time pass to float the ball into the charging Alba’s path.

The left-back controlled the ball expertly before dribbling into the box and tucking the ball into the near post corner with a composed finish.

Alba has looked dangerous for the entire game, the Spaniard bagged an assist in just a minute when he floated the ball perfectly into Arturo Vidal.

Take a look at the marauding full-back’s goal below:

Pictures from Premier Sports and beIN Sports.

Quique Setien’s side have looked comfortable in their first game back after a three-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, today’s performance allows them to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

