Tottenham have reportedly been offered the chance to seal the surprise loan transfer of Juventus midfielder and former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey.

The Welshman has struggled to make much of an impact at Juve in his first season in Serie A and it could be that he’s set for a speedy return to the Premier League.

Spurs have supposedly been offered the signing of Ramsey on loan, with Manchester United also mentioned as a possible destination in a report from the Sun.

This follows the Transfer Window Podcast recently suggesting Ramsey could be on his way to Man Utd in a swap deal that would see Paul Pogba return to Juventus.

That could be a decent deal for the Red Devils, with Ramsey looking like a good fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s style of play.

Still, it seems the 29-year-old could make the shock move back to north London with Arsenal’s rivals Tottenham, according to the Sun.

It seems Jose Mourinho’s side have been placed on alert for this possible deal, which could be affordable as the report explains the two clubs would likely split the cost of his wages.

Arsenal fans would not be at all happy if Ramsey ended up playing for their fierce local rivals just a year after leaving the Emirates Stadium.