According to the Mirror via Football Insider, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing Fraser Forster this summer.

Football Insider claim that Forster, who has been on loan at Celtic for the season, is valued at £10m and that Southampton are set to listen to offers for their third-choice goalkeeper.

It’s added that Celtic wish to re-sign the 32-year-old permanently but Forster’s £70,000-a-week contract are a major stumbling block.

Football Insider report that Chelsea are keen on the out-of-favour Saints star as they plan to sign at least one goalkeeper this summer to compete with marquee signing Kepa Arrizabalaga – who has struggled massively this season.

The Mirror on the other hand claim that Arsenal are also in the race to sign Forster as they are on the hunt for a new backup stopper because Emiliano Martinez would like to leave for more regular football.

The England international is in his fourth spell with Celtic, Forster enjoyed four years with the Hoops (two of which he was on loan for) before earning a move to Southampton in 2014.

Alex McCarthy and Angus Gunn are Southampton’s current goalkeeping options, Forster fell behind McCarthy in the 17/18 season and slid to third-choice once Gunn joined the following summer.

Forster has looked solid for Neil Lennon’s side this season, he’s kept 14 clean sheets in 28 league appearances this term, he’d make a fine backup option for a top club.

Forster has made 107 Premier League appearances in his career, so he’s a got the vast top-flight experience needed to be a reliable backup option for sides like Arsenal and Chelsea.