Arsenal eye Ligue 1 standout after deciding Dayot Upamecano will be too expensive

We’re starting to see that most clubs will be reduced to looking for bargains and projects in the transfer market, and Arsenal are no different.

The centre of defence has been an issue for a while now, so The Express has given an update on their hunt for defensive reinforcements.

They mention that RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano was being considered and he does look like a star of the future, but Arsenal have decided that he will be too expensive.

As a result they are looking for a cheaper alternative, and Reims centre-back Axel Disasi is now emerging as a target.

They quote Goal in saying that he would cost around £13m, which would be significantly cheaper than Upamecano.

Disasi is only 22 and he was a vital part of the Reims side who finished 6th in Ligue 1 – largely thanks to an incredible defensive record of conceding 21 goals in 28 games.

Moving to Arsenal would be a step up but he clearly has potential, and if he and William Saliba could form a solid partnership, then it could solve Mikel Arteta’s defensive woes for years to come.