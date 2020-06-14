Arsenal tipped to sign Thomas Partey after Atletico Madrid accept he will leave

It’s always felt like this season would be used by Mikel Arteta as a chance to figure out which players he wanted to keep and to work out a style of play.

They do still have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League but it’s a distant one, so you can’t blame them if they have half an eye on next season already.

The squad is filled with average players just now so the recruitment will need to be spot on, and Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has been linked for a while now.

Nothing has been agreed at this point but the latest update from Spain sounds like excellent news for The Gunners:

?Informa @RuizAntonito? ??"Dentro del Atlético hay una parte importante que da por perdido a Thomas. Su destino sería la Premier y el Arsenal aparece como el equipo mejor colocado".#MercadoDeFichajes pic.twitter.com/5kR8rsKvDU — Tiempo de Juego (@tjcope) June 14, 2020

It’s suggested that Atletico Madrid are now starting to accept that he’s going to leave, with the Premier League believed to be the most likely destination.

On top of that, It’s Arsenal who are named as the club with the best chance of signing him.

It’s not clear how much he will cost or if Arsenal actually have the funds to make a move right now, so it’s possible they will need to secure Champions League football or they might even need to sell some players to make this happen.

Arsenal’s midfield has been lackluster for a while now, so having Partey’s quality and energy could be a huge boost.