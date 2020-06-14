Arsenal are reportedly ready to cash in on Ainsley Maitland-Niles this summer for around £20million.

The Gunners have set their asking price for the 22-year-old right-back as they bid to raise funds that could help them tie star player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang down to a new contract, according to the Sun.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will realistically find any buyers willing to pay quite that much for Maitland-Niles, who has not exactly looked that impressive for some time now.

Despite initially showing some promise with his rise from AFC’s academy into their first-team, Maitland-Niles is no longer a regular under new manager Mikel Arteta, and it’s hard to imagine he’d be seen as a priority target for most Premier League sides at that kind of price.

Still, the Sun add that Arsenal could look to cash in on some other young players as they seek to raise funds for a new deal for Aubameyang.

The Gabon international has been a world class performer at the Emirates Stadium and it makes sense for the club to do all they can to keep him.

Arsenal’s top scorer is nearing the final year of his current contract, so losing him for a cut-price fee this summer or even for nothing in a year’s time would be a massive blow.