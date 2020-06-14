Barcelona set to hijack Arsenal’s move for midfielder by meeting star’s release clause

Barcelona have joined the race for Atletico Madrid star midfielder Thomas Partey, according to a recent report in Ghanasoccer.net

The 27-year-old Ghanaian midfielder has been linked heavily with a move to Premier League outfit Arsenal in recent months and is reportedly high on Gunners boss Mikel Arteta’s shortlist.

However, according to Ghanasoccer.net, Barcelona have joined the race for Partey’s signature and are keen on signing the defensive midfielder from Atletico Madrid this summer.

The report states that Catalan giants Barcelona are ready to pay Partey’s €50m release clause, whilst the Gunners are yet to make an official bid for the Ghanaian star.

The report further says that Barca boss Quique Setien sees Partey as the ideal replacement for Sergio Busquets given the Ghanaian midfielder’s experience of playing in La Liga.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal tipped to sign Thomas Partey after Atletico Madrid accept he will leave Enquiry made: European giants show interest in Real Madrid defender Chelsea gear up for re-start by crushing QPR – promising midfield duo both bag a brace

Partey could add the necessary defensive solidarity to the Barcelona midfield sitting in front of the back-four as the club’s main defensive midfielder and is well accustomed to the role at Atletico.

However, it now looks like a two-way tussle between Spanish giants Barcelona and Arsenal for Partey’s signature this summer as things stand.