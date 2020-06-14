Boost for Arsenal as world class free agent wants to stay in Europe

While most fans will hope for signings that will play a key role for years to come, sometimes you just need a short term fix to turn things around.

Arsenal’s defence has been a problem area for a while – their current starters are average and they don’t thrive on pressure or taking responsibility, so signing someone like Thiago Silva could be a major coup.

Yes he might be past his peak, but he’s a world class performer with experience of being a captain for club and country, so you have to think that he will improve and organise those around him.

A report from Caras has indicated that he’s set to leave PSG for free this summer, but there’s something else in here that might interest the Arsenal fans.

They talk about a potential return to Brazil, however Silva confirms that he hasn’t finished playing in Europe yet and signals an intention to stay.

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for him in a recent report from HITC, and the fact that he’s set to become a free agent must also be enticing.

It’s likely that he might demand a big wage so that could be a stumbling block, but signing him could finally give Arsenal a solid leader in the heart of their defence for a season or two.