Video: Lucien Favre injures himself celebrating Borussia Dortmund winner

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre perhaps went a little over the top with his celebrations as he seemed to pick up an injury in the process!

Watch this rather amusing video below as Favre reacts to Erling Haaland’s late winner for Dortmund, with the Swiss tactician quickly pulling up with a twinge of some kind.

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre injured himself celebrating Erling Haaland's 95th-minute winner ? pic.twitter.com/yMLsEidrOM — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 13, 2020

We admire the passion from Favre, but remember not to overdo it, mate!

Dortmund’s win was not enough, however, to close the gap on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, who also won this weekend.