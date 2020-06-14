It seems clear that Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan don’t have a long term future at Man United or Arsenal, but this could be a tricky summer to move them on.

There have been plenty of suggestions that Roma would like to keep both of them, either through permanent deals or further loan agreements.

It would make sense, both players have done well in Italy and they are at an age where it’s important to be settled and play regularly, but there could be a big problem.

A report from Football Italia has suggested there’s been some chaos behind the scenes at Roma, and it’s not clear how this will impact things going forward.

They report that the Roma president and the Director of Sport Gianluca Petrachi have had an almighty bust up, and it’s now reached a situation where Petrachi will probably be sacked.

The issue here is that he would be pivotal in negotiating any incomings and also controlling which players they target this summer, so things could change.

Football is political and those in power really just want a yes man, so any successor could be under pressure to be different to Petrachi and that means the summer recruitment could go in a different direction.

That’s purely speculation at this point, but it’s really not a great sign.