According to Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, Chelsea are amongst the sides that are interested in signing Roma goalkeeper Pau Lopez this summer.

Estadio Deportivo (ED) claim that West Ham are also eyeing the ace, as well as Chelsea’s rivals Spurs – who had Lopez on loan for a season in 2016/17, though the ace failed to make a first-team appearance.

Lopez only joined Roma for a fee of €23.5m last summer, the Spain international has endured a mixed debut season though.

ED claim that Lopez is one of the players that the Italian giants could sell this summer as they look to raise funds for transfer targets, it’s added that the ace is valued at around €40m.

The MailOnline add that the 25-year-old is still recovering from a wrist injury, so he’s currently unlikely to play a part in Roma’s first Serie A game back when their season resumes on June 24.

The Mail add that Spurs see the ace as a possible backup to Hugo Lloris, whilst Chelsea are eyeing goalkeeping reinforcements with Kepa Arrizabalaga and 38-year-old Willy Caballero their current options.

ED also report that Roma have already identified former Arsenal star David Ospina as a potential replacement for Lopez, the Colombian has performed fairly well for Napoli.

Based on current squad depth, Lopez’s best chance of a starting role would perhaps be at West Ham, but it remains to be seen if they would be willing to come close to the ace’s €40m price tag.

It would also be surprising if they managed to beat respectably much bigger clubs in Spurs and Chelsea to Lopez’s signature.

Lopez has made 34 appearances across all competitions for Roma this season, keeping nine clean sheets. The ace has two caps for the Spanish national team to his name.

Paulo Fonseca’s side 5th in Serie A this season, the Giallorossi will be hoping to push into the Champions League spots when the season resumes.

WhoScored cite ‘concentration’ as one of Lopez’s biggest strengths, a cool head is just what the likes of Spurs and Chelsea need given how error-prone Hugo Lloris and Kepa Arrizabalaga are.