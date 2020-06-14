Chelsea gear up for re-start by crushing QPR – promising midfield duo both bag a brace

It’s always important to play down the importance of friendlies if your team doesn’t do well, but it’s hard not to get excited when things are looking promising.

Chelsea have taken advantage of the shutdown by making some advancements in the transfer market, but the current side have shown they aren’t too bad either.

They took on QPR in a friendly today, and Chelsea’s official website have published a full match report.

The main takeaways from a Chelsea point of view are that they won the game 7-1, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Billy Gilmour both scored a brace.

It’s a crushing victory that will only help to build confidence, but it will also be interesting to see if the pair have done anything to force their way into Frank Lampard’s thoughts.

Loftus-Cheek has looked promising for so long but injuries keep holding him back. He’s now 24 so if he doesn’t break through soon then he might have to look for a move.

As for Gilmour, he’s been outstanding when given the chance and it just looks like they don’t want to play him too much too soon, but he must be close to gaining a starting spot too.

As for the QPR fans… pre season results don’t matter.