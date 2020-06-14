Menu

Chelsea given clear path towards £75million transfer after development at Manchester United

Chelsea reportedly look set to face a clear run at Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz in the next transfer window.

This is because Manchester United have apparently decided to focus on signing Ajax star Donny van de Beek for that position instead, according to the Daily Star.

Havertz is a top young talent who’s really shone in the Bundesliga in recent times, and it seems clear he could strengthen most top clubs such as Chelsea and United.

Still, the Daily Star now suggest Chelsea are in the strongest position to win the race for this deal, which would likely cost around £75million.

This could be a great signing for the Blues if they pull it off, with the Germany international looking an ideal candidate to come in as a long-term replacement for Eden Hazard.

Kai Havertz could be set for a transfer to Chelsea

United fans, meanwhile, will no doubt be disappointed to see they don’t seem to be in the running for Havertz, though Van de Beek is a fine alternative.

The Netherlands international is another exciting young player who looks to have a big career ahead of him.

Van de Beek may also be cheaper, with the Times recently claiming Man Utd were hoping to sign him for around £36m.

Donny van de Beek could be a fine signing for Manchester United

