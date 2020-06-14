The former mentor of Chelsea youngster Christian Pulisic has spoken out about his slow start to life at Stamford Bridge and what the future might hold for him.

The 21-year-old has long looked a hugely promising talent, having previously shone on the big stage with his former club Borussia Dortmund between 2015 and 2019.

Pulisic then moved to Chelsea last summer, but has not quite lived up to expectations so far in hiss first season in the Premier League.

Still, speaking to The Athletic, Pulisic’s old mentor Hannes Wolf, who coached the player during his time in Dortmund’s youth team, has backed the USA international to work hard and bounce back from his slow start.

He also stressed how important it is for Pulisic to stay fit in order to really show what he can do at Chelsea, where he feels he can shine alongside the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

He said: “Christian will keep on working. He knew when he went to Chelsea, making a step to this kind of club, there will always be more transfers and you have to fight to stay in the team, to get your minutes. This is what he will do.

“He will not react too much. Borussia Dortmund was not too different for him. This is business. It’s normal. You want good players around you because it’s the only chance to succeed. Werner is a good player but I believe Christian can be a very good player for Chelsea, too.

“The break in football has benefited him. Now Christian can come back. People forget he is only 21. It feels like he is 25 because he has played at the highest level for four years already. He is still young. He has so much potential. It is very exciting.

“The most important thing is that he stays healthy. He has had a big injury this season. With the physical way of playing and powerful way he has, the amount of games and travelling, it is very important he is fit.”