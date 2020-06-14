Chelsea star Jorginho has not spoken to former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri since he left the club last summer amid reports linking the Italian midfielder with a move to Juventus, according to a recent report in the Sun.

The Blues midfielder has been linked in recent months with a move to Juventus to reunite with former manager Sarri who the Italian international played under at Napoli and Chelsea.

However, according to the Sun report via the Athletic, the pair haven’t been in contact since the Italian manager left Stamford Bridge for Turin.

According to earlier reports in Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea had reportedly set a €35m price-tag for Jorginho amid interest from Juventus, with the Italian currently having three years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

However, as per recent reports, Jorginho is happy and settled at Chelsea with the Sun report stating that ‘he loves life in London and has established himself as a fans’ favourite’ and so he could stay on at Stamford Bridge.