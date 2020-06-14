Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has reportedly given goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga nine games to save his career at Stamford Bridge.

The Spain international has not been particularly impressive since joining the Blues as their replacement for Thibaut Courtois last season, and lost his place under Lampard for a few matches this term.

It now seems like Kepa will get a final run of games in which to impress Lampard, with the Telegraph claiming the manager will make a decision on his ‘keeper’s future after the final nine games of the Premier League season.

Chelsea fans are used to having some of the finest shot-stoppers in the world at their club, with Courtois a top performer before his move to Real Madrid.

And before him, Petr Cech made his name as one of the finest goalkeepers in Premier League history, while Carlo Cudicini was also a reliable number one before him.

Kepa doesn’t quite seem up to scratch and it will be interesting to see if he can raise his game in the weeks ahead.