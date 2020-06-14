Chelsea will need to increase their offer by £15m to beat Premier League rivals to Kai Havertz signing

For months it appeared that Jadon Sancho was the stand out youngster in the Bundesliga that everyone wanted to sign, but now it looks like Kai Havertz might be the hotter property.

The Bayer Levekusen midfielder has been incredible since the league started up again, and it sounds like every elite club is looking at him.

A report from The Express has looked at the possibility of him moving to Chelsea this summer, but they will need to up their bid.

It’s suggested that Frank Lampard wants to add him to the squad once they’ve tied up a deal for Timo Werner, but they are currently £15m short of Leverkusen’s valuation.

They claim that Chelsea are willing to spend up to £75m to sign him, but the German giants are holding out for £90m.

They also state that Man United and Liverpool are showing an interest in signing the attacking midfielder, but it does sound like Chelsea are in pole position as long as they can agree a fee.

Frank Lampard showed a lot of faith in his youngsters before the shutdown and it largely paid off, but it’s clear that they need to add extra quality if they want to be serious contenders for the league and the Champions League.

It’s not clear if Leverkusen may give in and reduce their demands or even if the teams might be able to meet in the middle, but he would be another wonderful addition if they can pull it off.