Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is reportedly being eyed up by Atletico Madrid as a potential transfer target to replace Thomas Partey.

While there’s also been interest from Real Madrid in Kante, Don Balon claim Atletico manager Diego Simeone is now eager to join the running for the France international, who would likely cost around £71million.

This could be a superb move for Atletico, who face losing key player Partey this summer, with the Ghana international recently linked with Arsenal by the Telegraph.

Kante has been an important player for Chelsea and most Blues fans surely won’t want to see him leave, though £71m for a player of his age and recent injury record might be too tempting for the club to turn down.

CFC manager Frank Lampard also has plenty of other quality midfield options at the moment with Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic having fine seasons at Stamford Bridge.

The west Londoners also have Ruben Loftus-Cheek returning from injury, and exciting youngster Billy Gilmour coming through.

If Kante leaves, Arsenal fans will no doubt be hoping this could be a big boost to their hopes of landing Partey, which would significantly strengthen what has long been a problem position for them.

The Gunners would no doubt see Partey as a big upgrade on the likes of Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi, and it would be a nice bonus for the north Londoners if a rival like Chelsea were also weakened in the process.