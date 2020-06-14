Confirmed Real Madrid starting XI vs Eibar: A huge chance for Hazard and Rodrygo to shine

Many teams may be hoping to ease themselves back into action after the Covid-19 shutdown, but it’s going to be business as usual for Real Madrid.

Barcelona crushed Mallorca last night to take them five points clear at the top of the table, so it means Real need to win this one and they will be expected to win comfortably.

It’s going to be fascinating to see how smaller teams react when going away to the big sides when no fans are present, as the fans will no longer be a factor.

On the flip side it could allow Real Madrid to be even more calm and ruthless as they won’t have fans getting on their backs if they mess up, so we will see if it makes a difference.

Real will be playing at the B team’s ground today with The Bernabeu undergoing some construction works, so that could also be a factor.

The shutdown has allowed Real to get some players back to fitness and that might be useful for the run in, while Eden Hazard will also get another chance to prove his worth.

Real’s starting XI has just been confirmed and Hazard will get a chance from the start:

The rest of the line up is probably as expected, as Rodrygo will get another opportunity to show why he deserves to be seen as a long term starter for the club too.