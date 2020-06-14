Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has reportedly pleaded with Jurgen Klopp about sealing a transfer return to Anfield.

The Brazil international has struggled since leaving the Reds for Barcelona in 2018, and has been sent out on loan to Bayern Munich this season.

Having struggled to make an impact at Barca or Bayern, it now looks like Coutinho could be on the move again, and Kevin Palmer of Sunday World claims the 28-year-old has made a personal plea to Klopp about returning to Liverpool…

Philippe Coutinho hatches a plan to secure a return to Liverpool and the latest on Jadon Sancho's future on a packed @sundayworld back page #LFC #MUFC pic.twitter.com/zQ8iycYUwK — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) June 13, 2020

It remains to be seen if LFC will take Coutinho up on this, with the club not exactly in need of attacking players of this type.

Coutinho hasn’t really been missed since leaving Liverpool, with Klopp having the world class Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to choose from up front.

Still, the report adds that Coutinho would be willing to take a pay cut to get a move back to Merseyside.