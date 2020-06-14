Video: Diego Costa finishes off brilliant team move for Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao

Diego Costa has scored a fine goal for Atletico Madrid in today’s La Liga clash, finishing off a delightful move by Diego Simeone’s side.

Having just gone behind two minutes earlier, Atletico put together a lovely series of passes to cut Athletic Bilbao open.

Koke played the final ball, with the pass perfectly weighted so Atletico front-man Costa could run on to it and apply the finish from close range.

It’s certainly great to see Spanish football back as most of Europe now starts to return to some form of normality amid the coronavirus pandemic.