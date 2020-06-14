According to Spanish publication Marca, Bayern Munich have enquired about Real Madrid ace Achraf Hakimi, who has enjoyed a phenomenal two-year loan spell with Borussia Dortmund.

Marca claim that Dortmund’s prime domestic rivals were actually the first club to ask for Madrid’s stance on the Moroccan star, it’s added that the ace’s value has rocketed due to his fine performances.

It’s added that Hakimi is contracted to Los Blancos until 2023. Real Madrid are yet to determine a final stance on the ace though as Dani Carvajal remains as their starting right-back.

90min report that Zinedine Zidane’s side could cash in on Hakimi whilst the 21-year-old’s value is high as they could reinvest the funds from a sale into strengthening other positions like centre-back.

Marca do however report that despite Bayern’s interest in the full-back, Dortmund will be given preferential treatment should they explore a permanent move for Hakimi.

90min add that Hakimi would like to return to Madrid next season, however the Morocco international is seeking assurances from the Bernabeu regarding the role he’d play in the first-team.

Bayern are in need of a new right-back in the next transfer window as they’re currently short in this position.

World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard currently starts here, but the star’s natural position is at centre-back, Joshua Kimmich has also been transitioned into a central midfielder in recent years, so he’s no longer a starting option in this role.

Hakimi has been superb this season, he’s firmly established himself as one of the top full-back talents in world football with some sensational displays.

The 21-year-old has scored nine times this season, whilst also chipping in with 10 assists.

The ace’s versatility would make him a fine option for any top club, Hakimi is primarily used in a wing-back role and he can also play on either flank as a traditional full-back or even as a winger.