Five goalkeepers linked with Chelsea as they step up their hunt for a Kepa replacement

There might be the odd isolated example that proves this wrong, but usually there is no way back for a goalkeeper once the manager loses trust in them.

Kepa hasn’t had a great time at Chelsea recently to the point that Willy Caballero has played more than expected, so it’s understandable that plenty of names have been linked.

Here’s a look at five keepers who have been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge lately:

Fraser Forster – Southampton

Based on his Southampton form this makes no sense, but he’s been outstanding for Celtic this season and it would be an interesting one. He’s dominant in the air, makes himself huge in 1 vs 1 situations and he’s capable of stunning reflex saves too, plus he does have Premier League and international experience.

The problem is that he was dreadful at times for Southampton, he was flapping at crosses and his handling was unsure, but that’s not been on display at Celtic Park.

The link was made by Football Insider who may not be the most reputable when it comes to getting things right, but there’s enough talk to make you think something might be happening.

Andre Onana – Chelsea

The former Barcelona youth product might be the best all round keeper on the list, as he’s brilliant with his feet and also has everything you want in a top class player. He’s dominant and decisive in the air, his decision making is spot on and his reflexes are sharp too.

A report from The Metro has suggested that Ajax are open to selling him this summer and Chelsea are interested, so he could be a great option.

Pau Lopez – Roma

Some Spurs fans might remember him for a loan spell in the 2016/17 season where he made a grand total of zero appearances, but they will be forgiven if they don’t.

He’s impressed with Roma this season and has also pushed his way into the Spanish national team, while he’s only 25 so has plenty of time to improve.

This link came from The Daily Mail although they do point out that he only arrived in Rome last summer and is currently out with a broken wrist, but it’s another name to keep an eye out for.

Dean Henderson – Man United

This would be a magnificent move if they could pull it off, but it’s almost impossible to see Man United selling a top class young player to a direct rival.

He’s been outstanding for Sheffield United this season but it’s hard to see David de Gea getting dropped next year, so it’s likely he will need to go out on loan again next campaign.

The Mirror recently indicated that Chelsea were showing an interest – but they also point out that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has tipped him to become United’s next number 1, so it’s hard to see this one happening.

Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan

The big Milan keeper has been spoken about ever since he broke into the first team as a 16 year old, but he’s had to live through so many false dawns at the club.

Every year it looks like they are going to bounce back and some promising signings arrive, but it just never works out and there might come a time when he decides he’s had enough.

Our colleagues at SempreMilan recently reported that he would like to stay, but a new contract hasn’t been agreed at this point and Chelsea are showing an interest.

He’s known for being dominant in the air and his incredible reflexes, and he’s undoubtedly the most high profile name on this list.

Nothing has been agreed at this point and it might even come down to finding someone to buy Kepa first, but it would be a surprise if a new keeper doesn’t arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer.