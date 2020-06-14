‘He stabbed me in the back’ – Kyle Walker slammed for cheating by ex-partner Annie Kilner

Manchester City and England international Kyle Walker’s ex-partner Annie Kilner has revealed all the details about the couple’s tumultuous relationship, in a recent interview with the Sun.

This comes after news that Kilner dumped Walker and he moved out of his £3.5million home in Prestbury to stay in a rented flat, earlier this year.

Kilner has now revealed the torment, anguish and pain in her 11-year long relationship with City full-back Walker after his repeated infidelity and public scandals.

Annie and Kyle share three children together.

Walker also got 29-year-old model Lauryn Goodman pregnant with a secret love child and Kilner has revealed how she suffered because of the England international’s actions.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Sun, Kilner said:

“What he has done to me and our children is obscene. I can’t begin to put it into words.”

“In late March last year he was unfaithful with a reality TV star. I found out a month later and was broken by it. He begged me to take him back but by July he was at it again.”

“Not even three months later and someone was pregnant. My youngest was one. Who does that?”

“I don’t know what my thoughts or feelings are any more. I feel dead inside. Each day is filled with pain.”

“I don’t think I’ll ever be the same again because of what he’s done. It makes me really sad that I’ve been damaged so badly when I’ve done nothing to deserve it.”

“I love Kyle dearly and I’ll always love him, but to do this to me?.?.?.?after three kids?”

“I’ve tried to hate him but how can I hate the man my kids love so much? Before the infidelity, he was my best friend, my soulmate. I could count on him for anything.”

“But none of what I thought we had feels real because he stabbed me in the back.”

Kilner also told the Sun that she suffered a miscarriage just days before Walker got Lauryn Goodman pregnant.

It’s also said that Kilner was contacted by Ex On The Beach star Laura Brown, who informed Annie that Walker had romped with her in his £200,000 Bentley on several occasions.

Kilner also revealed how she was taunted by both women following their one night stands with Walker.

Walker met Annie when he was 17 and she was 15 and she has divulged how she has stuck by him through thick and thin following his stints at Sheffield United, Tottenham and Manchester City.

However, despite Walker’s antics, Kilner is considering giving him another chance for the sake of their three children.