Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly losing patience with Naby Keita after his struggles to settle and make an impact at Anfield.

The Guinea international looked a terrific prospect during his time in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig, but hasn’t really lived up to expectations since his 2018 move to Liverpool.

It could now be that Keita’s future is in doubt as Klopp is said to be losing patience with the player and eyeing up a potential replacement in the form of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, according to the Sun.

The report claims the Portugal international, rated at around £50million, is one of the players on Klopp’s radar this summer, and his fine form in the Premier League suggests he could well be an upgrade on Keita.

LFC supporters will no doubt hope Keita can still turn things around for himself, though they may well also be excited by links with a talent like Neves.

In general, it will surely encourage Reds fans to see such high standards from their manager as he clearly isn’t prepared to rest on his laurels after this hugely dominant season in the Premier League.